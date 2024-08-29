Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $63.50. Ambarella shares last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 1,833,866 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

