Amber Rudd Buys 1,561 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,614.36).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.29).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,818.18%.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
