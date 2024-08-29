Amber Rudd Buys 1,561 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,614.36).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,818.18%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.26).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

