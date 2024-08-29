Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

