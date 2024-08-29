American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,640,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 83,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,615 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

