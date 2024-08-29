American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.4 %

AEO opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

