American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.

AMH stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

