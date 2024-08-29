American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.