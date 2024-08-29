American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Michael David Braner Acquires 14,393 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner purchased 14,393 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $225,826.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,846,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,968,431.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michael David Braner purchased 26,539 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $390,388.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,037. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

