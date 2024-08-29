American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
