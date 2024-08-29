American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.