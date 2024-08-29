Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

COLD opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

