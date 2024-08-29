Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

