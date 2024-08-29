Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 4.1 %
ARG stock opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.14. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2471591 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
