Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.50. 47,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,217. The stock has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.01.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

