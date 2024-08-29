Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,549 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 356,596 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.