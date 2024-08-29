Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 104,741 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

