Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

AMPH opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

