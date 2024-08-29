Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AMPX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,383 shares of company stock worth $739,318 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

