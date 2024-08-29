Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 583.17

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.69).

CBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.04) target price on the stock.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 528.75 ($6.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 446.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.72 million, a PE ratio of 513.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 911.50 ($12.02).

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.66), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($45,174.27). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94 shares of company stock valued at $45,010. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

