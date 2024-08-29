Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $310.79

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.79.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $267.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $388.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

