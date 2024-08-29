Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,173

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,173 ($15.47).

SGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.11) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.46) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGE

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,004.50 ($13.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,863.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,047.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.05. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 944.96 ($12.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($14.04) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($13,342.34). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.