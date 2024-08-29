Analyzing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and OVH Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 41.12% -363.95% 8.20% OVH Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.40 billion 5.32 $1.37 billion $12.04 13.63 OVH Groupe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GoDaddy and OVH Groupe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than OVH Groupe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and OVH Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 9 1 2.79 OVH Groupe 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $163.58, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than OVH Groupe.

Summary

GoDaddy beats OVH Groupe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe S.A. provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services. The company also offers website hosting, domain name registration, telephony, and internet access services, as well as voice over internet protocol solutions. OVH Groupe S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Roubaix, France.

