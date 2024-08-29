Analyzing Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marui Group and AEON Financial Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and AEON Financial Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 10.45% 9.69% 2.39% AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marui Group and AEON Financial Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.00 $170.20 million $1.79 17.49 AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Financial Service. AEON Financial Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AEON Financial Service pays an annual dividend of $47.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 514.9%. Marui Group pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEON Financial Service pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AEON Financial Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Marui Group beats AEON Financial Service on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

(Get Free Report)

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. In addition, the company engages in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.