Analyzing Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -1,516.94% -206.18% -50.55% Ready Capital -5.67% 7.32% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Power REIT and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $2.19 million 2.12 -$14.37 million ($4.94) -0.28 Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.45 $339.45 million $1.61 5.08

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Power REIT and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00

Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT



Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Ready Capital



Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

