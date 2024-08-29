Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64% Grindr -25.67% -234.28% 7.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taboola.com and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Grindr has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Grindr.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Grindr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.62 billion 0.63 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.26 Grindr $300.03 million 6.93 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -65.78

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Grindr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

