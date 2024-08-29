Andrew Moore Buys 10,000 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Moore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.88 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,800.00 ($26,216.22).

Helia Group Stock Performance

About Helia Group

(Get Free Report)

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.