Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Up 16%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 1,186,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 205,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £683,124.00, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

