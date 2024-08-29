ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Trading Up 31.3%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. 10,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

ANGLE Trading Up 31.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.12.

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.