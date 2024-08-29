Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.14 and traded as high as $39.00. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 51 shares traded.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.