AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $31.29

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $30.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 172,743 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.