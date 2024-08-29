Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 54,961,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 8,706,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

