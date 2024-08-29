Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.