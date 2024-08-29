Anne Brennan Purchases 20,318 Shares of The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan bought 20,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of A$100,574.10 ($67,955.47).

Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Lottery’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Lottery’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.