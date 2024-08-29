ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $315.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.26 and a 200 day moving average of $327.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

