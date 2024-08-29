Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AR opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 3.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.