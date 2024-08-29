Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 639,186 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,390,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.