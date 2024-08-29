APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of APA worth $98,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of APA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in APA by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in APA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

APA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

