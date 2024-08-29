Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,265 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

