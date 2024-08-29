Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Apple by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 90,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.02.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

