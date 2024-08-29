AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of AptarGroup worth $91,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,698.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,917,362.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,607 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $152.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

