Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,932,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 726,685 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.