Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 825,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

