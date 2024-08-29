Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ACGLN stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

