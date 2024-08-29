Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %
ACGLN stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.21.
About Arch Capital Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.