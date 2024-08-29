Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 2,286,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,491,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.