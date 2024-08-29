Argan (AGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.51. Argan has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,921,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,958,455.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,921,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,958,455.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $7,712,880. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

