Argus Upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to “Buy”

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

