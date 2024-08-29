Argus Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Strong-Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.43.
Nucor Price Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.
Insider Activity
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
