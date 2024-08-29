Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 1,592 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.29. The company had a trading volume of 224,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

