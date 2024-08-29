ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 5.2%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 57.80 and last traded at 58.83. 1,761,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 62.08.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is 63.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.