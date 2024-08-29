ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $130.57. Approximately 1,694,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,397,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion and a PE ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

