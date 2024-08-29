Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.51. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 5,279 shares trading hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.