Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.51. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 5,279 shares trading hands.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.37.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
